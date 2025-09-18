Listener
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Clarke Gayford on his doco Prime Minister: ‘Jacinda’s time in office was a whirlwind – we were just trying to keep our heads above water’

Russell Baillie
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
12 mins to read

Clarke Gayford on his doco Prime Minister: ‘Jacinda’s time in office was a whirlwind – we were just trying to keep our heads above water’
Jacinda Ardern after Labour’s emphatic re-election in October 2020. Clarke Gayford was the behind-the-scenes cameraman for the new US-NZ documentary about her time as prime minister Photo / Getty Images

There are moments in Prime Minister, the documentary about Dame Jacinda Ardern, that you see coming. Her elevation to the leadership of the Labour Party and the 2017 election. The announcement of her pregnancy, alongside partner Clarke Gayford. The Christchurch mosque shootings. The pandemic lockdown announcement. The pregnant visit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save