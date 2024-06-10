Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Life

Charlotte Grimshaw: “On planes, people cry, and go off, and lose their minds”

By Charlotte Grimshaw
3 mins to read
Looking for solace in the skies. Photo / Getty Images

After my brother died, a friend gave me good advice: “In moments of shattering trauma, Just Do the Next Thing.” Following his example, I boarded a plane. I was carrying an enormous and ancient hardcover,

