Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Breaking the cycle: Three women on NZ’s prison system

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Beyond the numbers: Arohatonu, one of a trio of prisoners who were determined to tell their stories. Photo / Damien Nikora

Beyond the numbers: Arohatonu, one of a trio of prisoners who were determined to tell their stories. Photo / Damien Nikora

The numbers are stark: more than two-thirds of women in prison are Māori. Three-quarters of those women have recent diagnoses of mental health issues and 80% have substance-use problems. It’s easier to go back to prison than stay out.

Motuhaketanga, the new two-part documentary by producer-director Kathleen Mantel (Ngāti Kahungunu)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener