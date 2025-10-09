Advertisement
Listener
The opera that offended Stalin gets a makeover for Wellington performance

Richard Betts
Music & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Dmitri Shostakovich: Lived in fear of Stalin’s henchmen after his opera was condemned. Photo / Getty Images

“Hubble, bubble, budget trouble” might be the first thing on the minds of anyone considering presenting the Dmitri Shostakovich opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk. Its original, fully staged production runs for more than 21/2 hours, but Orchestra Wellington is performing it this month in a reduced version devised by music

