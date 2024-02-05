Advertisement
The Listener / Culture

Sqwawk-back radio: RNZ bird call turns 50

By Paul Little
6 mins to read
Fit for purpose: The tūī was the first to be recorded for the bird call on radio. Photo / Getty Images

The bird call that precedes the news bulletins at 7am and 9am is one of the best-loved features of RNZ National’s Morning Report. Its origins can be traced back to 1948 and a technical difficulty

