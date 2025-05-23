Home / The Listener / Culture

NZ artist’s relentless pursuit of beauty as he battles ugly illness

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
14 mins to read

‘Steve,” he said. “Steve, I woke up screaming.”

“I got you coffee,” I said.

A small 72-year-old man with a full head of hair lay in bed on a Tuesday morning in autumn. His body was wasted by motor neurone disease. It’d been a long time since he left the house.

A condition of the interview was that I bring coffee from Miller’s, the coffee emporium in faintly seedy Cross St behind Karangahape Rd in downtown Auckland, and to

