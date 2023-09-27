Home / The Listener / Culture
Listener

More and more New Zealanders are discovering the joys – and health benefits – of social Latin dancing

12 minutes to read
By Jennifer Little

In a parallel universe, possibly near you, there’s a bar full of couples immersed in ritualised sensual body movements and co-ordinated footwork to percussive music. They may not know each other’s names. They change partners

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener