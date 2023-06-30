Home / The Listener / Culture
The 16m Shakespeare treasure sitting in a NZ library

Paul Little

The book of good acts - Coriolanus 5.2.20

Take the escalator to the second floor of Auckland Central Library, turn left and you’ll probably walk right past one of the world’s most valuable and important

