Cultural Attaché Ania Upstill: Much ado about Antonio!

Theatre-maker Ania Upstill: A fan of Bowie, bicycles and a leisurely brew. Photos / Michael Wilson / Getty Images

New York-based Ania Upstill is the founder of Butch Mermaid Productions, which launches its queer, piratical musical comedy Antonio! at Wellington’s Hannah Playhouse on February 14, before dates in Hamilton and Auckland with a detour to Adelaide Fringe in between.

Wildly applauded at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, and late last year off-Broadway in New York, Antonio! sashays from the pages of Shakespeare – Antonios variously appear in Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing and The Merchant of Venice – to arrive as “one gay pirate searching for love”, says Upstill, who lived for several years in rural New Zealand but now lives in Queens, New York.

“The show is a love letter to Kiwi creativity, queer identities and the power of music to bring us all together.”

It has been created by Upstill and music writers William Duignan (Wellington) and Andy Manning (ex-Glasgow, now Barcelona), who Zoomed their way to “a straight-up furious 60 minutes of chaotic queer joy”, in Duignan’s words. Upstill and Duignan also star.

What is your earliest memory?

One of the earliest is playing the Lion in the “play within a play” from Midsummer Night’s Dream. My mum made me an excellent yellow yarn mane.

What did you want to be when you were a kid?

I went through a few periods. Veterinarian, lawyer, jockey. At one point I think I wanted to be a medieval knight, although I did understand that wasn’t a realistic career path.

When were you happiest?

Running around acting out imaginary stories with my twin sister and our best friends, usually in some sort of incredible outfit pulled from our costume box.

What makes you unhappy?

Oppression, injustice and lack of empathy.

What’s your greatest fear?

Earth becoming uninhabitable due to climate change.

What trait in yourself do you least like?

My ability to be highly critical.

What trait in others do you least like?

Lack of compassion and a lack of interest in others.

What characteristics do you most value in your friends?

Kindness, creativity and humour.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever given?

Time and attention.

What is your most treasured possession?

My jewellery. I only have sentimental jewellery, including my pounamu that was given to me by a group of young people I taught for five years; my grandfather’s bolo tie; my grandmother’s pearls; and silver jewellery from important people in my life.

Philip Pullman's Northern Lights. Photo / supplied

Who are your favourite writers?

Tamora Pierce, Philip Pullman and Karen Cushman from my childhood; more recently, Becky Chambers.

Who is your favourite character of fiction?

Catherine, from Catherine Called Birdy, by Karen Cushman.

The title of your autobiography would be …

Seriously Clowning Around

What words or phrase do you overuse?

I’m a chronic misuser of the word “literally” – but I’m trying to cut back on my addiction.

What is your favourite museum or art gallery?

The Met Cloisters in New York City.

What is the artwork you could look at endlessly?

Marc Chagall’s America Windows at the Art Institute of Chicago. Or anything by Mark Rothko.

Photo / Getty Images

What is your favourite film?

Amélie. I’m a sucker for magical realism.

If a movie was made of your life, which song would be played over the end credits?

X’s I’ll Stand Up For You.

Who would play you?

Elliot Page.

What has been your most enjoyable live theatre experience?

Slava’s Snowshow, followed closely by Sunset Boulevard on Broadway.

What has been your most enjoyable live music experience?

Orville Peck at Madison Square Garden.

Orville Peck at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. Photo / Getty Images

What are your favourite genres of music?

80s punk, glam rock, French new wave, nouveau country and gay pop.

What song always gets you dancing?

Let’s Dance, by David Bowie. I love that it’s both a banger and a call to action.

If you weren’t a theatre maker what would you be doing instead?

I think I’d either be an environmental lawyer or a bike mechanic.

Which talent or skill do you wish you had?

Plumbing or fixing electronics. It’d be so useful!

Do you have a skill or ability that might surprise people?

I can fix bikes – push bikes, not motorcycles.

Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness Study Area hoodoos, San Juan County, New Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

What is your favourite place outside of Aotearoa?

New Mexico. There’s something so exquisite and haunting in that landscape.

What is a destination you’d love to visit sometime?

Dhaka, in Bangladesh. I was just reading a book about bicycles and their rickshaw culture sounds insane.

Which building or architecture do you admire?

The wooden Buddhist temples in Japan. They are so old and still standing, and aesthetically incredible.

A good day starts with …

A cup of coffee and a leisurely writing of my Morning Pages – three longhand pages of journalling.

What is comfort food to you?

Food shared with friends.

What can’t you resist on a restaurant menu?

Anything involving something pickled or fermented. Also, I just truly love culturally specific dumplings. Momo, pierogi, vareniki, you name it, I’ll eat it.

What is your guilty pleasure?

$1 pizza because it’s like, not good, but it’s actually really good. I have strong feelings about where to get the best $1 slice and I will defend that opinion vehemently.

Antonio! is at The Hannah Playhouse, Wellington, February 14-16; Hamilton Gardens, February 28; Basement Theatre, Auckland, March 19-22. See: tickets.fringe.co.nz, Eventfinda or iTicket.