Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

APO’s Opera in Concert brings two underappreciated artists together with Die Tote Stadt

By Richard Betts
3 mins to read
Frances Moore: “Korngold was an extraordinary composer.” Image / Supplied

Frances Moore: “Korngold was an extraordinary composer.” Image / Supplied

Perhaps it all came too easily for Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957). When the composer was barely out of short trousers, Mahler proclaimed him a genius. So did Richard Strauss. Puccini called him “the greatest hope

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener