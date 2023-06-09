Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Thomas de Mallet Burgess: The man who helped turn NZ Opera’s fortunes

By Elisabeth Easther
7 mins to read
“One critic said the production contained scenes best left to consenting adults in the privacy of their own home," Thomas de Mallet Burgess said. Photo / Greg Bowker, NZ Opera

“One critic said the production contained scenes best left to consenting adults in the privacy of their own home," Thomas de Mallet Burgess said. Photo / Greg Bowker, NZ Opera

Thomas de Mallet Burgess is a UK theatre and opera director whose work has taken him all over the world. For the past five years, he has been general director of New Zealand Opera, leading

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener