A chance encounter with a Shakespearean rarity tells a South Canterbury Tale

Thomas McLean
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

An example of a genre that has gone out of style: the literary painting. Image / Supplied

Driving home from Christchurch last summer, I stopped at the Aigantighe Art Gallery in Timaru. The gallery’s grand, historic home, Aigantighe House, had recently reopened after a seven-year closure for earthquake strengthening, and I was curious to see the results. Upstairs, on the first floor, a painting caught my eye.

