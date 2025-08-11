Advertisement
Listener

Trickster, Tailor, Liar, Spy: The Kiwi conman who made legal history

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Mary Eileen Jones was murdered by her husband of one-day, George Cecil Horry (right).

Online exclusive

Scene of the Crime: In July 1942, a man claiming to be a British Secret Service agent married then murdered Auckland divorcee Mary Eileen Jones. Her body would never be found. But nearly a decade later, her wedding dress helped make legal history.

If there was a

