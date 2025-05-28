Home / The Listener / Crime

Shoot to kill: The bloodiest manhunt in New Zealand history

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

Online exclusive

Scene of the crime: In October 1941, farmer Stanley Graham terrorised his tiny West Coast community with a murderous rampage, then evaded capture for 12 days. By the time the manhunt involving police, the army and the air force was over, eight men were dead.

From behind an old birch stump, Constable James D’Arcy Quirke drew a bead on his target with his .303 Enfield rifle. Around 25m from the young policeman, his quarry, not a beast

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener