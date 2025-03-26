Advertisement
The crime I’ll never forget: 11 years on, Taranaki detective still haunted by father-son murder case

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Detective sergeant Chris Allemann and Julie Thoms are still hopeful that one day the body of Julie's beloved partner, Aaron, will be found. Photo / Taranaki Daily News

The crime I’ll never forget is a listener.co.nz series in which our police write about cases they’ve investigated which have changed their perspective on life and work. Today, Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann shares his story of investigating the murder of a son killed by his father,

