Home / The Listener / Crime

Restorative justice: Rehabilitation advocates on why tough-on-crime policies won’t cut reoffending

By Sarah Daniell
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

It costs NZ taxpayers more than $150,000 a year to keep someone inside. Photo / Getty Images

Tough-on-crime policies and expanding prison capacity will not cut reoffending, say rehabilitation advocates in the second part of Sarah Daniell’s feature on restorative justice. You can read Part I here.

How we roll, traditionally, on crime and punishment in Aotearoa is to a “get tough” narrative rooted in

Save

