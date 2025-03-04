NZ’s top cop on the crime he’ll never forget

Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers. Photo / supplied

The crime I’ll never forget is a new listener.co.nz series in which our police write about the crimes they’ve investigated which have changed their perspective on life and work. Today, Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers shares his story.

“I was a young detective – just 27 – when we arrived at the home of an 18-month-old child, who suffered more than 30 broken or fractured bones and had been admitted to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland with serious injuries.

It’s the case that has always stuck with me, made even more horrific when you consider that children’s bones are softer and harder to break. Here was a young boy who had been thrown against a concrete wall to stop him crying and used as an ashtray. He had scars all over his body from cigarettes being stubbed out on him.

Often, this type of abuse involves family members or other people known to the child. This case was no different in that respect and the home where it took place was nothing remarkable, just a standard New Zealand residential house.

Investigating crimes against children - physical, emotional, psychological and sexual - has without a doubt been the hardest part of my career. I will never forget the heinous, tragic and appalling things people can do to young, defenceless and innocent victims.

I wasn’t a father at the time and I think it would have been even harder if I had been, but even so I learnt that being an investigator of crimes against children is not my strength. Providing leadership and support to those who do is the value I can add.

Having been a detective and investigated crimes against children, I have a good understanding of the nature of the work, the challenges, including trauma, associated with this type of harm, and the impact on my staff who work in this area.

The support and leadership I have provided is listening, talking about my own experiences, including showing vulnerabilities, encouraging and recognising the hard work of my colleagues, many of whom are parents themselves, and giving them confidence to reach out and seek help when the going gets tough. We are all human.

Sadly, child abuse in all its forms, is a growth industry around the world. It can be difficult to carry the knowledge of the horrendous things people can do to children. If you suspect a child is being harmed in any way, call 111. Police are here to help.

We’re all different in terms of how we strengthen resilience and keep wellbeing in order. For me, I focus on five things (in no particular order):

Exercise daily (I normally go for a run first thing in the morning or do a HIIT class)

Maintain a healthy diet

Work hard to get a good sleep (this is the one I am not very good at)

Make sure I spend quality time with my wife and two daughters – that I am present and that we have adventures as a family

Have some “me time” – going for a walk, a bike ride or getting out on my boat.”

Richard Chambers became Commissioner of Police in November, 2024.