Home / The Listener / Crime

NZ’s top cop on the crime he’ll never forget

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers. Photo / supplied

Online only

The crime I’ll never forget is a new listener.co.nz series in which our police write about the crimes they’ve investigated which have changed their perspective on life and work. Today, Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers shares his story.

“I was a young detective – just 27 – when

