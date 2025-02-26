Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Crime

Lights, camera and bare-faced lies: The Canadian who fooled NZ

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

John Davy is escorted to Auckland International for deportation after being released from prison. He served 13 weeks of a six month sentence for falsifying information in his CV. Photo / Getty Images

John Davy is escorted to Auckland International for deportation after being released from prison. He served 13 weeks of a six month sentence for falsifying information in his CV. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Scene of the crime: In May 2002, a Canadian accountant was given an eight-month jail sentence by a New Zealand judge. His crime? His amazing CV.

On paper, John Davy wasn’t just the right man for the job, he was like some sort of superman.

The Canadian accountant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener