Listener
Peter Griffin: When the cloud crashes

Peter Griffin
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The smarter and more autonomous our services become, the dumber the world looks when they go dark. Image / Getty Images

Amazon Web Services, the cloud provider behind much of modern life, suffered a massive failure in its US‑East server region in October. The chain reaction crashed banking apps, grounded parts of airline systems, froze food‑delivery platforms and turned smart home gadgets into lumps of plastic.

Customers of the smart bed

