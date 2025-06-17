Advertisement
Peter Griffin: This virtual research assistant is actually useful

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Unlike generic AI chatbots, NotebookLM's responses are grounded only in the user's uploaded sources. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this month, I received an email with half a dozen attached documents, all outlining information on a property I was considering buying.

Pressed for time, I fed the documents straight into Google’s NotebookLM application, which is designed to be a virtual research assistant and is based on Google’s powerful

