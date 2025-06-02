Advertisement
Business

Peter Griffin: It’s the end for Windows 10, maybe it’s time to consider a Mac

Peter Griffin
If you're forced to get an upgrade, maybe try something else. Image / Getty Images

The end is nigh for Windows 10, one of the best computer operating systems Microsoft has produced.

Mark your calendars for October 14, 2025, the day Microsoft finally pulls the plug on its most popular OS, leaving millions of users staring into the abyss of unsupported software. No more security

