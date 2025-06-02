Peter Griffin: It’s the end for Windows 10, maybe it’s time to consider a Mac

If you're forced to get an upgrade, maybe try something else. Image / Getty Images

The end is nigh for Windows 10, one of the best computer operating systems Microsoft has produced.

Mark your calendars for October 14, 2025, the day Microsoft finally pulls the plug on its most popular OS, leaving millions of users staring into the abyss of unsupported software. No more security updates, bug fixes and technical support – unless you agree to pay around $50 for “extended security updates” for a year.

That’s caused consternation among millions of loyal Windows users, who still have perfectly functioning computers that aren’t compatible with the latest free upgrade – Windows 11. It’s fair enough that software makers eventually end support for legacy products. But as a vastly profitable tech company, it’s galling that Microsoft will charge consumers for the benefit of continuing to use the tech they’ve already bought.

Generally, computers older than 2017-18, and particularly those with Intel 7th Gen or older core processing units (CPU) or AMD Ryzen 1000-series or older CPUs, will not be officially supported by Windows 11.

An estimated 240 million computers worldwide are incompatible with Windows 11, so people will need to buy new hardware or pay for extended support. Download Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to see whether your PC is compatible.

But there is another option in upgrading – switch to an Apple device and its rival to Windows macOS. I’ll warn you now that doing so won’t save you money. In fact, Apple devices cost a premium, and the company is more stingy than Microsoft when it comes to supporting older hardware.

But after shifting to iMacs and MacBooks for all my computing 15 years ago, I’ve never looked back. Macs are refreshingly clean and minimalistic: no ads, no forced features, and no endless parade of update nags. The operating system just gets out of your way so you can actually get things done. You won’t be constantly nudged to use an artificial intelligence copilot, either.

The other main advantage is Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem, which is a turn-off to many Windows users. But if you already own an iPhone or iPad, the seamless integration with macOS is a game-changer. Then there’s the hardware quality. Apple’s laptops, especially those with Apple Silicon, are renowned for their performance, battery life and build quality. Windows-based computers just haven’t kept up, though Microsoft’s own Surface devices are improving every year.

The big downside with a Mac is the price tag. You’ll pay a premium for that aluminium unibody and glowing fruit logo. I always end up shelling out for extra memory as the base model is usually underpowered. But my Macs have never missed a beat. When the house movers dropped my 2010-era iMac off the back of the truck, the glass screen smashed, but it booted up as normal.

There’s a reasonable learning curve in shifting from Windows to macOS – the keyboard shortcuts are different, and I’m still not a fan of Finder, the Apple version of Windows File Explorer.

But in recent years, software compatibility with macOS has improved. Unless you rely on niche software tools, are a hardcore PC gamer or an Excel power user, you can do virtually everything you need to on a Mac. Apple hasn’t charged for any macOS updates since 2013, typically providing security updates and support for the current macOS release and the previous two versions, giving you at least three years of security updates for any given macOS version.

Microsoft is more generous – Windows 10 will have received security updates and support for over 10 years by October. Not all that glitters is Apple. I was a hardcore Windows user from 1992 to around 2010. I’ll never go back after shifting to a Mac.

If you’re facing a forced upgrade or paying for security updates, maybe try something, dare I say, more enjoyable?