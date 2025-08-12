Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

David Kirk: The opportunity cost of the investments that you don’t make

By David Kirk
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Opportunity cost is an important analytical tool in investment and finance. Image / Getty Images

Opportunity cost is an important analytical tool in investment and finance. Image / Getty Images

Online only

Former All Black captain David Kirk, now chair of Rugby New Zealand, joins Listener.co.nz as a columnist taking a philosophical look at money, finances and living well. The cofounder and chairman of Bailador Technology Investments, Kirk sits on a number of other boards including investee companies of Bailador

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save