Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

David Kirk: How probability can guide investment decisions

By David Kirk
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Probability theory is used casually all the time in our daily lives and should be used in a more disciplined way by most investors. Photo / Getty Images

Probability theory is used casually all the time in our daily lives and should be used in a more disciplined way by most investors. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Former All Black captain David Kirk, now chair of Rugby New Zealand, joins Listener.co.nz as a columnist taking a conversational look at money, finances and living well. The cofounder and chairman of Bailador Technology Investments, Kirk sits on a number of other boards including investee companies of Bailador

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save