Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

When Jim becomes James: An impressive reimagining of Huckleberry Finn

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
6 mins to read
James, by Percival Everett. Photos / supplied

James, by Percival Everett. Photos / supplied

Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is arguably the first great masterpiece of American literature.

Rich in humour and social realism, it tells the tale of a young boy from a small town in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener