Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Two new crime reads for the weekend

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

The latest crime fiction: A compelling second novel and a flawed debut. Photos / supplied

The latest crime fiction: A compelling second novel and a flawed debut. Photos / supplied

The Campers

by Maryrose Cuskelly (Allen & Unwin, $36.99)

Maryrose Cuskelly’s 2022 debut The Cane was a highly praised tale of rural noir, a genre which has become a mainstay of Australian crime fiction. Despite its title, the rather wonderful The Campers is set in a wealthy urban neighbourhood that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener