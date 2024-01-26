Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: January 27

By Mark Broatch
6 mins to read
Best sellers: The week's top 3 best-selling NZ books. Photos / Supplied

Best sellers: The week's top 3 best-selling NZ books. Photos / Supplied

1. Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungi enthusiast Liv Sisson’s popular guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels, which came out last May, has returned to the very top of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener