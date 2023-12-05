The Year in Books: Best Coffee Table Books of 2023

Mark Broatch checks out the cream of the coffee table books of 2023. Photos / Supplied

Artists in Antarctica

by Patrick Shepherd (MUP)

Antarctica exercises a powerful psychic hold over our imaginations. It’s the closest large land mass to us aside from Australia, and the scene of our worst air disaster. This attractive book reflects 66 years of the Antarctica NZ programme, which brings artists and writers to reflect on its icy vastness.

Don Binney: Flight Path

by Gregory O’Brien (AUP)

Don Binney’s work is instantly recognisable for its frequent stylised depictions of birds on the wing over coastlines and landscapes. Drawing on the artist’s letters and other writings, esteemed arts writer Gregory O’Brien traces his mercurial life, work and artistic evolution in this landmark book.

Everest Mountain Guide

by Guy Cotter (Potton & Burton)

Lively and insightful memoir from Guy Cotter, who got the mountain bug from his father and climbed in the Southern Alps from age 5. It’s full of his many ascents, thrills, spills and misfortune, including the tragic loss of his friend and colleague Rob Hall on Everest.





Flora: Celebrating our botanical world

edited by Carlos Lehnebach et al (Te Papa)

Several years in the making, this is a declared visual celebration of the relationships between people and plants, as revealed through curators’ picks of Te Papa’s collections, from botany to paintings, dresses to stamps, seed packets to photographs, cloaks to leis.

Gordon Walters

by Francis Pound (AUP)

The late Francis Pound’s magisterial, 429-illustration homage to one of our greatest painters is also a masterclass in this country’s art history. It’s the most in-depth study of an unfolding artistic imagination – historical context and his struggle for perfection included – yet produced.

Ngā Kaihanga Uku: Māori Clay Artists

by Baye Riddell (Te Papa Press)

The first comprehensive overview of Māori pottery and clay work, written by one of its founders. It’s filled with images of the work and artists of the Māori clayworkers’ collective, which was set up to restore ancestral Pacific practice.





Pacific Arts Aotearoa

edited by Lana Lopesi (Penguin)

What began as a Covid project became this vibrant account – including coloured page edges – of images and essays, covering many aspects of the country’s Pacific arts and culture, from musician Bill Sevesi to poetry, films, murals, tivaevae and tattoos.

Rewi

by Jeremy Hansen and Jade Kake (MUP)

A luxurious tribute, four years in the making, to the late architect and teacher Rewi Thompson. Written by an architecture writer and an urban issues commentator, it reflects on Thompson’s work – including several houses, civic buildings and Wellington’s City to Sea bridge – and thinking.





Out and about

Fishes of Aotearoa

by Paul Caiger (Potton & Burton)

An exploration of our fishes, from freshwater to tidal to deep-water, near-subtropical to subantarctic.





Sheppard & Rout Architects

edited by David Sheppard (Quentin Wilson)

Forty years of a storied Christchurch architectural practice.





Transmission Gully: Celebration of a Motorway

by Alistair Clark (self-published)

Dedicated pictorial documentation of seven years of the Wellington motorway’s construction.





Skippers Canyon: History, Art and Adventure

by John Gillies (Quentin Wilson)

Paintings and personal historical sketches of the picturesque gorge carved out by the Shotover River.





A Spirit Companion: Celebrating the first 50 years of the Spirit of Adventure Trust

by Roger McDonald (Oratia)

Stories from the young trainees who went aboard the Spirit of Adventure tall ships.





Light & Reflections

by Helen Beaglehole (The Cuba Press)

The Beagleholes’ Karori house and its singular collection of NZ art.





Salt: Coastal connections

by Terry Fitzgibbon (White Cloud Books)

Poems by Fitzgibbon alongside black and white coastline photographs by Kim Westerkov.





Thomas Gilchrist and Sons Limited of the Māniototo

by Paula Wagemaker et al (Quentin Wilson)

Lavishly illustrated story of the 121-year-old general store.





Living Big in a Tiny House

by Bruce Langston (Potton & Burton)

Tiny houses here and around the world explored by the YouTube star.





Tramping in Aotearoa: New Zealand’s Top 45 Tracks

by Shaun Barnett (Potton & Burton)

Updated, revised and expanded guide to our nation’s wild tracks.





Ahuahu: A Conservation Journey in Aotearoa New Zealand

by David Towns (University of Canterbury Press)

Great Mercury Island as a template for conservation of native species.





Vintage Aviators: Aircraft of the great war

by Gavin Conroy (Potton & Burton)

Aerial photos of rare World War I aircraft from Sir Peter Jackson’s world-leading collection.