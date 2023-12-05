Advertisement

The Year in Books: Best Coffee Table Books of 2023

By Mark Broatch
4 mins to read
Mark Broatch checks out the cream of the coffee table books of 2023. Photos / Supplied

Artists in Antarctica

by Patrick Shepherd (MUP)

Antarctica exercises a powerful psychic hold over our imaginations. It’s the closest large land mass to us aside from Australia, and the scene of our worst air disaster.

