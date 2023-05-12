Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: The uncomfortable truths in Dr Emma Espiner’s medical memoir

By Dr Eileen Merriman
5 mins to read
Emma Espiner has been trying to change the system from within. Photo / Supplied

Emma Espiner has been trying to change the system from within. Photo / Supplied

“I didn’t know about kids eating dog food for breakfast.” There are many lines that stayed with me once I’d put this book down (after reading it cover to cover in less than 24 hours),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener