All the star authors to see at New Zealand’s biggest literary festival

By Mark Broatch
4 mins to read
International and local authors will appear at the Auckland Writers Festival in May. Photos / Supplied

The country’s biggest literary festival, the Auckland Writers Festival, is back from May 14-19, with more than 200 writers, including a gathering of the world’s literary stars, all of them in person and not just

