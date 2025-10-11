Listener
Home / The Listener / Books

Talking TikTok and brainrot words: How social media has rewired language

Mark Broatch
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Talking TikTok and brainrot words: How social media has rewired language
In the know: The emojis du jour are the wilting rose and broken heart.

In his debut book Algospeak, Adam Aleksic, an American linguist who discusses the origins of words as the fast-talking @etymologynerd, argues social media is fundamentally transforming language. Not just the words we use, but how we speak and write, and how we think of ourselves and present our identities to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save