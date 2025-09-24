Listener
From ‘pack a sad’ to ‘cuzzy’, the words and phrases that make us authentically Kiwi

The skuk life might have picked Ricky Baker (played by Julian Dennison) in Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople, but he might be surprised to learn the rest of the world wouldn't know what he was talking about. Photo / Supplied

Listener books editor Mark Broatch has just written a book about 100 words and phrases that define us as Kiwis. Here, he shares five of his favourites.

Accent

Decades ago, a piece of graffiti appeared on a Sydney wall: “New Zealand Sux”. Some time later, someone added a

