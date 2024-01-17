Advertisement
Short story: Crushers by Emma Hislop

By Emma Hislop
9 mins to read
Crushers by Emma Hislop. Photo / Getty Images

Each summer, we invite some of Aotearoa’s finest writers to tell us a short tale. Here is the final instalment on this year’s theme, ‘second acts’.

Ever since the conversation a few days ago, Pam

