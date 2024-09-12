Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Short cuts: Liane Moriarty is back - books to check out this weekend

By
Books editor·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Good reads for a good weekend. Photos / supplied

Good reads for a good weekend. Photos / supplied

Here One Moment

By Liane Moriarty

What would you do if you knew when you were going to die? What would you say to someone who said they knew? In her latest page-turner, Here One (Macmillan), Liane Moriarty, she of the monster hit Big Little Lies, has a woman stand up on a delayed flight from Hobart to Sydney and begin to tell passengers – the hipster, the flight attendant, the babe in arms – when and how they’ll meet their destiny. “Fate won’t be fought,” says the lady. Said Kirkus Reviews: “A fresh, funny, ambitious, and nuanced take on some of our oldest existential questions. Cannot wait for the TV series.” You’d have to agree.

Save

Latest from The Listener