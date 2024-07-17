Advertisement
Books

Secrets and suspense in US writer Liz Moore’s new novel

By Chris Baskett
3 mins to read
Liz Moore (left) explores alcoholism, parental neglect and misogyny in her new novel. Photos / Supplied

BOOK REVIEW: A lost child, a vast, forested mountain area, a parent’s dread. For the Van Laar family, the disappearance of their 13-year-old daughter Barbara in 1975 is a terrible case of déjà vu. Fourteen

