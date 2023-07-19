Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Simon Winchester’s ‘Knowing What We Know’ delves into the history of knowledge tranmission

By Mark Fryer
5 mins to read
From left, Babylonian text from 1100BC; Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester; a carved wooden lintel from Temple IV in Tikal, Guatemala, 741AD. Photos / Getty Images and Supplied

From left, Babylonian text from 1100BC; Knowing What We Know by Simon Winchester; a carved wooden lintel from Temple IV in Tikal, Guatemala, 741AD. Photos / Getty Images and Supplied

Sometimes, a great idea is all you need. Other times, even the best of ideas needs a little help.

In the 1890s, Belgian duo Paul Otlet and Henri La Fontaine had what must have seemed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener