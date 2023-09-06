Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Novel explores widow’s discoveries of wife’s past life

By Tina Shaw
4 mins to read
Catherine Lacey's Biography of X speaks to love and art. Photo / Supplied

Catherine Lacey's Biography of X speaks to love and art. Photo / Supplied

In an interview, the avant-garde artist known as X says, “I do not always believe it is morally wrong to act in a cruel manner, so long as you accept the burden of accurately calculating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener