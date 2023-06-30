Advertisement

Review: Abraham Verghese’s family saga novel has its roots in his mother’s childhood memories

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
5 mins to read
Abraham Verghese: Empathy and knowledge from a medical career embodied in his fiction. Image / Supplied

The sometimes daunting prospect of reading a contemporary novel of serious length is often met by informed scepticism. Does the work deserve the commitment of time or is it simply grandiose bloviation?

The elegant, sweeping

