Review: Kiwi author’s sweeping tale about life at sea

By Chris Baskett
3 mins to read
Light Keeping: A Novel by Adrienne Jansen. Photo / Supplied

Lighthouses have a special place in New Zealand’s psyche. Lighthouse keepers are now part of our past, icons of nostalgia, but lighthouse stories are still stories of the sea, historically important for our coastal nation.

