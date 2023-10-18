Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Historical events weave seamlessly through this elegant novel

By Stephanie Johnson
5 mins to read
Watch Us Dance by Leïla Slimani, translated by Sam Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Watch Us Dance by Leïla Slimani, translated by Sam Taylor. Photo / Supplied

French Moroccan Leïla Slimani shot to fame with her second novel, Chanson Douce (Lullaby), inspired by the murder of two small children in New York by their nanny. This was Slimani’s first novel to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener