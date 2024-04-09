Advertisement
Outback noirs and a high-octane action thriller make for lively reading

By Craig Sisterson
4 mins to read
'Sanctuary' by Garry Disher, 'Body of Lies' by Sarah Bailey and 'The Shadow Network' by Tony Kent. Photos / Supplied

Sanctuary

by Garry Disher (Text, $40)

Garry Disher, the quiet king of Australian crime writing, returns with another absorbing tale, about a small-time thief looking for a normal life; the owner of a rural shop

