Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Lauren Oyler’s new essays criticise criticism

By Anna Rankin
7 mins to read
No Judgement by Lauren Oyler. Photo / Supplied

No Judgement by Lauren Oyler. Photo / Supplied

Book review: Notorious for her acerbic and roaming, restless prose, Lauren Oyler wields her pen as a sword and so is rather feared by writers under her scrutiny. Oyler’s reputation as a formidable critic was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener