Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Eviscerating Honesty: US writer Leslie Jamison’s Splinters bares all

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
7 mins to read
Splinters by Leslie Jamison. Photo / Supplied

Splinters by Leslie Jamison. Photo / Supplied

US writer Leslie Jamison anatomises her broken marriage in candid new memoir - but who or what was really to blame?

Historically, memoirs have typically been end-of-life recollections of an individual’s place in the tide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener