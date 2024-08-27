Advertisement
I was born in NZ, but stayed away for 47 years because I thought it was cursed

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Catherine Taylor: "In all communities, there’s hidden violence - it’s unspoken - but women and children are often the victims of it. So, I want to write about a history that’s hidden." Photo / supplied

Online exclusive

In 1977, a 9-year-old girl and her mum spent 36 hours on a series of aeroplanes flying “back home” to New Zealand for the holiday of a lifetime: two months with extended family;

Save

