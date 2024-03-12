Advertisement
I Am Pilgrim author Terry Hayes returns

By Craig Sisterson
11 mins to read
Celebrated author Terry Hayes: "Opportunity doesn't make an appointment. You turn around and it's there. So you either grab it or you don't." Photo / Supplied

Opportunity doesn’t knock, says Terry Hayes; it’s not that clear-cut and obvious. “I say to my four kids, opportunity doesn’t make an appointment,” he says. “You turn around and it’s there, and you don’t even

