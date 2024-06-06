Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

How a tour of Iraq convinced a Kiwi soldier to quit

By Paul Little
11 mins to read
Dario Nustrini: “I definitely didn’t buy into that ‘slay the Huns’ mentality that a lot of guys try to have.” Photo / Jane Ussher

Dario Nustrini: “I definitely didn’t buy into that ‘slay the Huns’ mentality that a lot of guys try to have.” Photo / Jane Ussher

Dario Nustrini entered the army for many of the usual reasons young people do. The way he left it was anything but usual. After six years in the service, on deployment alongside Nato forces in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener