Listener
From mythical Māori beasts to a universal city, a fresh roundup of top children’s books

Ann Packer
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Omnibird: Another phenomenal achievement from Giselle Clarkson. Image / Supplied

Taniwha

By Gavin Bishop (Penguin, $40)

Aimed at a 7-plus crowd, Gavin Bishop’s charming guide to the stories of the country’s mythical beasts is naturally beautifully illustrated, in earthy green and brown watercolours. Taniwha can be guardians or untrustworthy, appear in different guises (whales, sharks, geckos) and many are said

