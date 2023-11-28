Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

TVNZ reporter’s new book examines how New Zealand got hooked on P

By Benedict Collins
7 mins to read
Making a stand: In 2017, community campaigners staged a protest in Waitangi seeking a meth-free Te Tai Tokerau. Photo / Getty Images

Making a stand: In 2017, community campaigners staged a protest in Waitangi seeking a meth-free Te Tai Tokerau. Photo / Getty Images

As a journalist, I’ve always been interested in covering stories on drugs, from the black-­market supply of substances that our politicians outlaw to the law enforcement that targets people who use drugs regardless. In 2016,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener