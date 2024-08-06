Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Ella Baxter’s Woo Woo is a visceral exposé of the Australian art world

By Josie Shapiro
4 mins to read
Ella Baxter: Woo Woo is full of brash and rich language but is not for the squeamish. Photo / Supplied

Ella Baxter: Woo Woo is full of brash and rich language but is not for the squeamish. Photo / Supplied

Book review: Ella Baxter, runner-up for an Australian novelist of the year prize after the publication of her 2022 debut, New Animal, returns with her sophomore offering. Woo Woo is a sticky and somewhat gory

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener