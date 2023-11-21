Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Personal history: Dame Anne Salmond revisits stepping stones in a journey of connection

By Paul Little
17 mins to read
Dame Anne Salmond: "An amazing ability to communicate and get the best out of people." Photo / Jane Ussher

Dame Anne Salmond: "An amazing ability to communicate and get the best out of people." Photo / Jane Ussher

Wherever she looks, Dame Anne Salmond sees connections: between people, between academic disciplines, between Māori and Pākehā cultures, between the islands of the Pacific, between the past and the present. Sometimes she sets out to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener