Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Could Aotearoa’s long-vanished giant Haast’s eagle be behind legends on the other side of the world?

By Chris Moore
5 mins to read
Moa hunter: An artist’s impression of the Haast’s eagle. Photos / Supplied

Moa hunter: An artist’s impression of the Haast’s eagle. Photos / Supplied

There once was a time when no thinking person with any claim to being a true intellectual would be without a personal collection of objects biological, zoological or palaeontological, each labelled, catalogued and housed in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener